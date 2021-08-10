Court: Suspect’s police station call off-limits as evidence

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a suspect’s recorded phone call made from a police station can’t be used as evidence against him and a friend because they weren’t notified it was being monitored.

The case involved a Middlesex County man arrested in 2018 after fleeing a traffic stop. In a call from the Piscataway police station, he told his girlfriend to look for a weapon at his residence, according to police, who used the phone call to file charges against the two.

In a 7-0 ruling, the Supreme Court wrote Tuesday that the phone call can’t be used as evidence because no notice was given that it was being recorded.

“Few would dispute that an arrestee has a lesser expectation of privacy within the confines of a police station,” the court wrote. “A police station, however, is not a constitution-free zone.”

The state had argued that the two had no reasonable expectation of privacy because it’s common knowledge that police station phone calls are recorded.

Denise Alvarez, an attorney who argued as a friend of the court on behalf of the defendants, called the ruling “a privacy win” that reaffirms the right to be free from government officials “arbitrarily prying into our personal conversations.”