Wyo-based outdoor companies to crash Outdoor Retailer
DENVER – A trio of Wyoming-based outdoor companies will be seeking to shine at the largest global business-to-business trade event serving the outdoor industry this week. Outdoor Retailer’s summer market tends to attract at least a handful of Wyoming businesses, especially as Jackson’s outdoors scene has spawned more startups looking to serve their own lifestyle. However, the twice-annual tradeshow hasn’t convened in-person since January 2020 due to COVID concerns.www.wyomingnews.com
