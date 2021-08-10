Cancel
Never mind podcasts, Substack is getting into comics, too

By Tom Maxwell
inputmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscription newsletter service Substack has added several comic book creators to its roster, according to The Verge. The company recently began expanding its scope beyond paid newsletters to other content in an effort to become a more generalist service like Patreon where creators offer their fans access to exclusive work in exchange for a monthly fee.

