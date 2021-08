Netherlands launched a savage verbal assault on Great Britain’s “arrogant” women’s hockey team after ending the defence of their “lucky” Olympic title.The Dutch wreaked revenge for a penalty shootout defeat at Rio 2016 by thrashing Team GB 5-1 in the Tokyo semi-finals. And they set out to humiliate Mark Hager’s side on and off the field with captain Eva de Goede ripping into their rivals."I think everyone had their own personal reason why we wanted to beat them so badly,” she told Dutch Hockey’s official website.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Tokyo 2020“We have the feeling that those girls always have...