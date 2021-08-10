Schick’s Dermaplaning Tool Has Thousands of 5-Star Amazon Ratings, So I Tried It
We put Schick's Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Last year, I experienced the wonders of dermaplaning for the first time. After my esthetician completed the facial, I was amazed by how smooth my skin felt. So, what is dermaplaning? In short, it is the process of using a sharp blade to gently remove the thin, small hairs–also known as vellus hairs–from your face. But, the benefits extend far beyond hair removal. “Using a blade to scrape the top layer of skin is a form of physical exfoliation that can leave skin looking younger,” dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian says. “Additionally, removing the top layer of dead skin through physical exfoliation, and removing the layer of fine hairs will allow for better product penetration of all your creams and skincare regimen.”www.byrdie.com
