DECATUR — For more than two decades, Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic tournament director Chuck Kuhle has had the yearly tennis tournament running like a well-oiled machine. Each year, Decatur's Fairview Park hosts up-and-coming college players and college graduates looking to establish themselves, along with USTA pro circuit players trying to improve their rankings. Among those have been Tennys Sandgren, who advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2018 and 2020. The tournament profits then go for local tennis programs and projects around the Decatur area, including resurfacing Fairview's courts.