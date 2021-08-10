Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Soft Services’ Clearing Clay Smells of Sulfur But Cleared My Body Acne

By Erika Veurink
Byrdie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe put the Soft Services Clearing Clay to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. I’ve never shopped at Supreme. I’m at least four or five subcultures away from hypebeast. But I am a brand loyalist—something between a skater willing to wait in line overnight for a sweatshirt and a dad who earnestly flips through the Orvis mail catalog. So when I heard Soft Services’ was coming out with new products, I felt an immediate affinity. And for a good reason. Their Buffing Bar was all my friends and I wanted to talk about for a week. Needless to say, I’m a die-hard fan of the brand's newest product, a body acne treatment called Clearing Clay.

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acne Treatment#Sensitive Skin#Fungus#Soft Services#Supreme#Star#The Clearing Duo#The Star Of The Show#Clearing Clay#New York Laser Skincare#Keratolytic#Drying Irritation#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Hair CareMic

The 4 best hair vitamins for faster hair growth

When you've tried trims, masks, or scalp-stimulating products and your hair simply doesn't seem to want to grow, the best hair vitamins for faster hair growth can help to nourish strands from the inside out. Still, it's important that you choose one that's well-suited to your needs and contains high-quality ingredients. That's why I got in touch with two experts for more guidance: Andrea Paul, M.D., a medical advisor to the brand Illuminate Labs, and Kasey Nichols, N.M.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and medical contributor to RaveReviews.org.
Skin CareThought Catalog

How To Get Rid Of Dark Spots And Hyperpigmentation

Let’s be honest, we all want bright skin, but the regular occurrence of dark spots and hyperpigmentation can be annoying and can affect your self-esteem. Others may not even notice it, but when you see those spots staring back at you in the mirror, you just want to find a way to get rid of them.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This Sensitive Skin Moisturizer Makes Them Look Decades Younger

This story originally appeared on RealSimple.com by Rachel Nussbaum. Vanicream might not have the fame that CeraVe has garnered through social media, but its line of cleansers and moisturizers have saved my sensitive skin more than once. Mysterious bumps and reactions to products I've used for months are par for the course, and every single time, my dermatologist directs me to Vanicream to solve the problem. Turns out, 471 shoppers and I have that in common.
Skin CareByrdie

Meet Sojin Oh, the Nail Artist Creating Sculptural Manis Inspired by Nature

If you don't know Sojin Oh, you have definitely seen her work. Recognized for her 3D sculptural nail art and mismatched manicures, Oh is a celeb favorite. Whether she's creating stunning looks for music videos or gracing the pages of high-impact editorials, she's worked with Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Hunter Schafer, and more.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

We Tried It: This Serum Faded My Dark Spots in Under Two Weeks

I'll be honest, I have little to complain about when it comes to the general state of my skin. I've never had to deal with serious, cystic acne, just the occasional zit here and there, typically during that time of the month. But something changed once the pandemic hit. I'm not sure what the real cause behind my skin's rebellion was, but I'll chalk it up to stress wreaking havoc on my hormones. Regardless of the reason, a new pimple seemed to appear on my forehead and chin every single day. And even though I avoided picking the zits (for the most part), they still left behind the dreaded dark mark: post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. I decided to change up my skin-care routine, and after about six to eight weeks of consistency, even though my dark spots hadn't completely faded, my skin appeared to reach a form of equilibrium—it was looking smoother, more even, and I'd managed to avoid any breakouts. Everything was great...until my skin started to freak out again. Around that same time, I received a sample of Dieux Skin's new Deliverance Serum. I noticed that it had niacinamide in the formula, an ingredient that helps soothe inflammation and solve pigmentation issues, so I decided to introduce it into my routine. It was a complete game changer for my skin—keep reading to find out why.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

This New Blue Tansy Cream Cleared My Blackheads In Record Time

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. Just in time for the sweaty end-of-summer heat that has everyone's pores mass-producing sebum, Herbivore expanded their Blue Tansy line this month with their new Aquarius Pore Purifying Clarity Cream. Along with giving it an iconic ‘60s periwinkle hue, the blue tansy oil in the cream is said to balance oil production in the skin, while white willow bark, a beta-hydroxy acid, rids the pores of excess oil and dead skin, significantly minimizing the appearance of breakouts.
Skin CareIn Style

This Night Cream Firms Skin on Contact — and Even 70-Year-Olds See Anti-Aging Results

If the last year has taught me anything, it's to hold tight to the things that bring me pleasure in this world. Chocolate and salty food make up a not-insignificant portion of that category, along with ordering the same shade of dark red lipstick over and over again. While I can generally handle the consequences of those hobbies, one anti-aging Glytone face cream erases lines, wrinkles, and any dull skin that comes from inhaling popcorn.
Skin Carecsufresno.edu

What is The Science Behind Clearing Up Your Acne?

We’ve all experienced acne breakouts at least once in our life. Whether you get one annoyingly large pimple every few months or you’re covered in acne pretty much every single day, there are so many different treatment options out there for you to consider. Whether you’re interested in trying an at-home clarifying mask or probiotics for acne, we’ve got your back. But before we dive into how to get rid of those nasty, annoying pimples, let’s talk about the science of acne.
Skin CareRefinery29

This New £3.49 Aldi Toner Is Clearing Up My Acne-Prone Skin

Since its launch a few years ago, Aldi's budget beauty brand Lacura has been the talk of the beauty industry. From skincare, which boasts buzzy ingredients like collagen and retinol, to hair products that are good enough to rival the most high-end versions, pretty much every Lacura drop has achieved sell-out status — and for good reason.
Skin CareUS Magazine

This Acne Elixir Uses French Pink Clay to Fight Breakouts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sometimes we wish we could dive right into our own pores and physically fight our breakouts at the source. It’s a battle we’ve been ready for since our early teen years. Of course, it’s actually impossible to do so — and not just because our pores are too clogged to let us in — so what’s plan B?
Skin CareHouston Chronicle

Modere CellProof Eye Cream Named #1 Eye Cream by CertClean in 2021 Clean Beauty Awards

Collagen and HA-powered eye cream tops list of “free from” eye care products. Modere, a worldwide, live-clean lifestyle essentials brand of supplements, household, beauty and personal care products, today announced that CertClean, a leading certification for safer beauty and personal care products, has awarded Modere CellProof Eye Cream first place in the Eye Care category of its 2021 Clean Beauty Awards.
Skin CareByrdie

Make Beauty's Relaunch Solved My Summer Skin Dilemma

In terms of skincare, moisturizer is both one of the most-used and the most-studied products on the market—and therefore, the most produced. It's hard to imagine any new brand launching without a rich moisturizer as its centerpiece. Scroll to any established company's best-sellers page, and you'll undoubtedly see a cult-favorite moisturizer at the top. Thanks to the sheer volume of moisturizers out there, it takes a truly innovative new product to cut through the noise and command attention. MAKE Beauty didn't make just a moisturizer, though. It made two hero products that work together to hydrate and solve all your conflicting skin issues.
Skin Carefashionisers.com

A Skincare Guide to Healthier Skin

Not everyone has the same skin type and your skincare needs may even differ depending on the time of year. Summer months, with their high temperatures and humidity can lead to oily skin whereas, colder, drier months can exacerbate dry skin and underlying conditions such as eczema. It’s not always...
Skin CareByrdie

I Tried Peach & Lily's First-Ever Body Scrub—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Alicia Yoon has already changed our skincare routines—and now she’s coming for our showers, too. Inspired by the luxe experience of a Korean bathhouse—which isn't something you can easily recreate at home—she decided to create the next best thing. Peach & Lily's first body product, the KP Bump Boss Scrub ($28), is basically a body scrub in a tube.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

This Editor-Loved Facial Tanning Spray Is Practically Sunshine in a Bottle

Now that summer is on its way out the door, we’ve been on the hunt for a streak- and transfer-free, natural-looking facial tanning product to keep our skin looking sunkissed all through fall and winter, and it’s safe to say the hunt is officially over. Enter St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist ($30), our most recent (and arguably most reached-for) addition to our stash of tanning products.
Skin Carewmagazine.com

Does Drunk Elephant’s AHA-Infused Body Lotion Live Up to the Hype?

Nearly everything the cult-favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant comes up with becomes the stuff of legend: its T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, and C-Firma Vitamin C Serum have all taken their places in the best-performing (and bestselling) beauty canon. Last month, Drunk Elephant released its latest T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion, a hydrating product charged with 10 percent alpha hydroxy acids, which gently exfoliate and resurface dull, dry skin. The product is already sold out on Drunk Elephant’s website—but is it worth the hype? Four W editors tried it to find out.
Hair CareIn Style

People Swear This Serum Is a "Savior" That Keeps Hair Shiny and Soft

Multi-tasking hair serums are a dime a dozen in the beauty space, but finding one that actually delivers on its promised results is not as common. Thankfully, you don't have to travel from one beauty retailer to the next attempting to test hair serums that beat frizz, repair the damage, and leave hair shiny. Instead, you can just head to Amazon, where there are thousands of options on hand. And to make things even easier, Amazon shoppers found the best hair serum that actually repairs hair and indeed does leave it thicker and shinier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy