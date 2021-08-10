Soft Services’ Clearing Clay Smells of Sulfur But Cleared My Body Acne
We put the Soft Services Clearing Clay to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. I’ve never shopped at Supreme. I’m at least four or five subcultures away from hypebeast. But I am a brand loyalist—something between a skater willing to wait in line overnight for a sweatshirt and a dad who earnestly flips through the Orvis mail catalog. So when I heard Soft Services’ was coming out with new products, I felt an immediate affinity. And for a good reason. Their Buffing Bar was all my friends and I wanted to talk about for a week. Needless to say, I’m a die-hard fan of the brand's newest product, a body acne treatment called Clearing Clay.www.byrdie.com
