THEATER REVIEW: ‘Little Girl Blue’ is a tour-de-force of Nina Simone’s life and work

Written and conceived by Laiona Michelle, directed by Devanand Janki. “Sit there and count the little raindrops that fall on Little Girl Blue.”. Eunice Wayman, born in 1933 in North Carolina, turned into Nina Simone about 1953, when she started playing cocktail piano in Atlantic City, to disguise herself from family who condemned the sort of music she played. It was a drafted combination of classical and gospel and it birthed a new form of jazz-related, Johann Sebastian Bach-influenced jazz, though she never really considered herself a jazz musician. She ultimately recorded 40 albums and mentored a generation of musicians in a separate school of popular music. Her contralto voice was even more popular than her piano performance style. She considered herself a genius and rightly so. She was also an avid and rabid civil rights enthusiast and worked tirelessly for Black causes. Now she is the subject of two simultaneously produced musicals. The first one, “Little Girl Blue,” is playing for a month at Goodspeed by the River in East Haddam, Connecticut.