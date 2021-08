Samsung will launch its new foldable phones on the 11th of August at the Unpacked event, but a day before that event, Xiaomi is going to unveil its Mix series device. It is the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. The phone is set to go official on the 10th of August in China, and the company has officially confirmed the name as well as the launch date on Weibo. As the name shows, this is the successor of the 2019’s Mi Mix 3, which had a slider to show the rear cameras.