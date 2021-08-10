William Urban: Presidents I have known - Bruce Haywood

Bruce, as we called the imposing president of Monmouth College from 1980 to 1994, had the external demeanor of a British aristocrat, but he was a true believer in America and American culture. This extended to the use of first names. He grew up in Yorkshire, a backward region of northern England, and he never expected to rise above his family’s modest status. Class prejudice would have kept him down, as he wrote in “Allerton Bywater, a Yorkshire Boyhood.” In the final chapters he told how he met an intelligent and charming American whom he later married. That story may be told in a future BBC series.