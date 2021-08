CHESTER and MIDLOTHIAN, Va. - The State Board for Community Colleges unanimously approved Brightpoint Community College as the new name for John Tyler Community College. "I am grateful for the State Board's support," said Dr. Edward "Ted" Raspiller, president of John Tyler Community College in a release. "I believe the name Brightpoint celebrates the heart and energy of our college; connects to the experiences people have here; and speaks to the uplifting and welcoming environment we strive to create for all. It reflects our mission; vision; values; and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and it is vibrant, like our students, employees and community."