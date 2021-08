I’m 13 years old and I know I’m somewhat overweight for my age and height. I know this to be true, so I don’t understand why my mom doesn’t try to help me out a bit with my situation. My mom thinks that no one makes fun of me because there are several other kids who have a body type like mine. There might be one or two at my whole school, but honestly, there are not many that are as big as I am right now.