Paris Johnson Has Settled in at Right Guard, Planning to “Dominate” in One-Year Stint Before Returning to Tackle
Experimentation has been the name of Greg Studrawa’s game this year. Few avenues have gone unexplored. Just about all possibilities have been looked into. For most of the year, he has had four projected starters: Thayer Munford, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Harry Miller and Paris Johnson. The last spot on the offensive line has been the persistent question mark with the intention of somehow putting the five best linemen on the field at once. Matthew Jones was the early favorite. Luke Wypler entered the mix in the spring. Josh Fryar then shot his name into the conversation as preseason camp opened. Most recently, the Dawand Jones hype train has gotten up and running.www.elevenwarriors.com
Comments / 0