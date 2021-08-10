A story from the sidewalk: Charley Wagner, brickyard scion

Wagner, once a household name in Dearborn, is once again gaining familiarity thanks to Ford Motor Company’s Wagner Place in West Dearborn. The development’s cornerstone is the historic Wagner Hotel. The Wagner family was once a force to be reckoned with in local politics and economy. It all started with the Wagner brickyard located where the Ford Engineering Laboratory on Oakwood now stands. The pond on the property is the result of clay mined on the site. Brickmaking was Dearborn’s first industry. There was money to be made in bricks; just look around and nearly every structure you see is brick.