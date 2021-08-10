Cancel
Microsoft Acquires Peer5 To Bolster Teams' Live Video Streaming

By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has acquired Peer5, an electronic content-delivery network (eCDN). The deal, announced today for an undisclosed sum, will support improvements in Microsoft Teams’ live video streaming, the company said. Live streaming has become more common in the workplace. Enterprise Content Delivery Networks (eCDN) can alleviate limited corporate network downlink bandwidth...

