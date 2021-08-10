Potter County Commissioners Court proposes reduced tax rate increase
The Potter County Commissioners Court voted to propose a change to the 2021-2022 property tax rate Monday. The court voted to propose a new tax rate of 3.5 percent. The initial proposed tax rate was a 4.39-percent tax rate, which was expected to add $2.7 million in revenue for the Potter County budget and would amount to $29.95 per $100,000 valued home. After deliberation that lasted nearly an hour, that proposed rate was decreased.www.amarillo.com
