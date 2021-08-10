Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Here are 5 new species of Australian trapdoor spider. It took scientists a century to tell them apart

By Become an author
Posted by 
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlyo2_0bNdwgYE00
A female Euoplos variabilis from Mount Tamborine. Jeremy Wilson

After a century of scientific confusion, we can now officially add five new species to Australia’s long list of trapdoor spiders — secretive, burrowing relatives of tarantulas.

It all started in 1918, when a species known as Euoplos variabilis, was first described. Since then, this species has been considered widespread throughout south-eastern Queensland.

However, in new research, fellow arachnologists from the Queensland Museum studied the physical appearance and DNA of these trapdoor spiders. They revealed this “widespread” species is actually several.

Many trapdoor spider species are short-range endemics, meaning they only occur in one small area. This makes them especially vulnerable to threats such as habitat destruction and degradation, which is why the discovery and description of these new species from Queensland is so important — they can now be protected from future threats.

Meet Australia’s trapdoor spiders

To many people, Australia’s spider diversity is a source of fear. To arachnologists like myself, it’s a goldmine.

Weird and wonderful new species are everywhere. While new discoveries are relatively common, it’s likely most Australian spider species are still yet to be named by science.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLEXN_0bNdwgYE00
The crenate burrow of Euoplos crenatus , a recently discovered ‘palisade trapdoor spider’. Michael Rix

Trapdoor spiders live in burrows that usually have a hinged door at the entrance that the spider constructs using silk, soil or other material from the surrounding area. Their burrows can be camouflaged, but to a trained eye they’re easily found on the soil embankments beside walking tracks in eastern Australian rainforests.

In the past few years, I’ve been part of a team studying the spiny trapdoor spiders — a group of relatively large (up to about seven centimetres long, including legs) but highly secretive spiders found throughout Australia. They belong to an ancient group called the Mygalomorphae that, alongside tarantulas, includes the infamous Australian funnel-web spiders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJ3hX_0bNdwgYE00

Like other trapdoor spiders, adult male and female spiny trapdoor spiders look shockingly different. When males reach adulthood, their physical appearance changes: their legs get longer and thinner, and their first appendages (called “pedipalps”) develop into structures used for mating. In contrast, adult females remain short-legged and robust.

Male trapdoor spiders undergo this dramatic change because as adults they must leave their burrow and search for females to breed.

Their long legs presumably help them run faster and further in search of females, and also allow them to keep the vulnerable parts of their body out of harm’s way once they meet the (usually larger) female, who isn’t always happy to see them.

The mystery of the trapdoor spider from Mount Tamborine

This striking differences in appearance between male and female spiny trapdoor spiders (“sexual dimorphism”) was at the heart of the mystery regarding the true identity of Euoplos variabilis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8nHV_0bNdwgYE00
A male and female of the same species of trapdoor spider, showing the sleek, long-legged male and the robust female. Jeremy Wilson

When the species was first described in 1918, it was based only on female spiders, which were red-brown, large and lived in the rainforest of Mount Tamborine, just south of Brisbane.

In 1985, a male spider, also from Mount Tamborine, was finally linked to the original females. Matching male and female trapdoor spiders of the same species can be difficult because they look so different.

This all changed when the Queensland Museum team began researching the spiny trapdoor spiders of eastern Australia in 2015. When they looked in the museum’s natural history collection, it seemed like males of the Mount Tamborine trapdoor spider were widespread, spanning Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast.

But strangely, they found females from different locations looked different.

While females from the Mount Tamborine rainforest were large and red-brown, those from the lowlands of north Brisbane were small and tan. And in the rainforest of the D'Aguilar Range, north of Brisbane, the females were even bigger, with a bright orange carapace and red legs.

Could these really all be the same species?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4am2xQ_0bNdwgYE00
One of the males originally thought to be Euoplos variabilis . It was later realised these males belong to an entirely different species, now called Cryptoforis hughesae . Michael Rix

This mystery was solved in two steps

First, in 2018, the museum’s arachnologists discovered the seemingly widespread males were actually members of a completely different group of trapdoor spiders, which also occurs in eastern Australia. In other words, there had been a male/female mismatch!

Then, by collecting fresh trapdoor spiders around south-east Queensland and studying their DNA, they discovered the Mount Tamborine trapdoor spider actually doesn’t occur in Brisbane at all. In fact, it’s found only in the mountain ranges bordering New South Wales, with Mount Tamborine being its the most northerly location.

Surprisingly, the female spiders found in Brisbane, the D'Aguilar range, and in various other areas, turned out to be several completely different species, new to science.

These species can be distinguished by subtle differences in size and colour, and by differences in their DNA. The different species seem to be adapted to different habitats, at different elevations.

So, alongside Euoplos variabilis, the original Mount Tamborine trapdoor spider, the new confirmed species are:

  • Euoplos raveni and Euoplos schmidti, both from the lowland forests of the Brisbane Valley, south of the Brisbane River
  • Euoplos regalis from the upland rainforest of the D'Aguilar Range
  • Euoplos jayneae from the the lowland forests of the Sunshine Coast hinterlands
  • Euoplos booloumba from the upland rainforest of the Conondales Range

These five new species put the total number of known spiny trapdoor spider species to 258.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8fqi_0bNdwgYE00
Don’t be alarmed, bites from a trapdoor spider aren’t dangerous to humans. Shutterstock

What happens now?

And so, the mystery was solved. Another small fraction of Australia’s beautiful biodiversity is known to science and can be preserved. But the story isn’t over just yet.

To properly conserve these species, we need to understand more about how they live. This is why the research team and I are undertaking a long-term study on one of these new species, Euoplos grandis from the Darling Downs. We hope to learn the intricacies of their lives and to track whether populations are declining from threats such as habitat destruction.

We’re also continuing our mission to discover and describe new species of trapdoor spider, not just from Queensland, but from all around Australia.

The story of the Mount Tamborine trapdoor spider exemplifies the type of detective work Australian scientists undertake on all types of animal groups. But when it comes to invertebrates, we’ve barely scratched the surface, with new species of bugs, spiders, worms and more waiting to be discovered.

Working on discovering these invertebrates comes with a sense of urgency. These species need a name and formal protection, before it’s too late.

Jeremy Wilson and Michael Rix from Queensland Museum were co-authors on this article

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Spider Silk#Biodiversity#Australian#The Queensland Museum#Mygalomorphae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Australia
Related
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
ScienceInverse

Scientists discover the ancient birthplace of marijuana

For thousands of years, humans have lit up around the world, enjoying the high that comes from cannabis. But the controversial politics surrounding the drug has made it difficult for scientists to figure out its genetic origins. Where did cannabis come from and how did it evolve into the potent green that brings us pleasure?
Florida StatePosted by
SlashGear

Florida has another invasive species and it looks like a giant worm

Many non-native creatures can be found living in Florida, including some scary ones like giant pythons. The latest addition to the list is a strange amphibian that resembles a huge worm, one that is found native in places like southeast Asia and central Africa. The discovery was made following the capture of a strange critter in southern Florida, prompting an inquiry with scientists.
ScienceKLEWTV

Unknown human species revealed in ancient dirt

Ancient dirt has provided DNA samples that revealed evidence of a previously unknown human species that resided in a Georgian cave more than 25,000 years ago. A few genome sequences called SAT29 obtained from a single soil sample from the Satsurblia Cave in the Caucasus region in Georgia revealed a possibly unknown population that had inhabited the area.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

One of rarest animals in America named newest endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be listed as a federally endangered species. Only about 40 of the bushy-tailed creatures still inhabit an area of California that reaches from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park. The Sierra Nevada red fox population is threatened by wildfires, coyotes,...
AnimalsNew York Post

Chimpanzees are killing gorillas unprovoked for the first time: scientists

Chimpanzees have been seen killing gorillas in unprovoked attacks for the first time, scientists said. The lethal encounters between the two species occurred as they were being observed at Loango National Park in Gabon, according to a study Monday in the journal Nature. In the first attack in December 2019,...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists in Japan create first genetically modified marsupial

Scientists in Japan have crispr-marsupials/">bred the first ever genetically modified marsupial, breeding a litter of albino opossums using the gene-editing technique CRISPR. CRISPR, which uses proteins to find, bind to, and modify certain stretches of genetic material, has been around since 2012, and has been used to modify everything from tomatoes to (far more controversially) human embryos.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Video shows dolphins building mud rings to catch prey in Caribbean

Bottlenose dolphins employ many tactics to hunt fish, like using their tails or swimming alongside fishermen. But a new study has discovered that the animals build mud rings to trap prey in the Caribbean — the first time it’s been seen in the region.This hunting technique has only been seen up until now in the Florida Keys. It involves one dolphin from the pack kicking its tail near the seafloor to build up a mud ring. The fish get trapped in the ring and try to escape via the surface - but as they break through the water, the...
AnimalsPosted by
Salon

98% of emperor penguin colonies could be extinct by 2100. Can the Endangered Species Act help them?

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Emperor penguins thrive on Antarctica's coastlines in icy conditions any human would find extreme. Yet, like Goldilocks, they have a narrow comfort zone: If there's too much sea ice, trips to bring food from the ocean become long and arduous, and their chicks may starve. With too little sea ice, the chicks are at risk of drowning.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Shape-shifting fish that confounded scientists for 100 years spotted off California coast

Scientists piloting a remote submarine have caught a rare glimpse of one of the deep sea’s most mysterious and elusive creatures. The bright orange, female whalefish (of the order Cetomimiformes) was spotted half-swimming, half-gliding through the glare of submarine's lights around 6,600 feet (2,013 meters) deep offshore of Monterey Bay, California. The whalefish sighting was one of only 18 made by marine biologists from The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute during 34 years of deep-sea exploration.
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Filipinos descended from an ancient human species alive during the Ice Age, scientists reveal

UPPSALA, Sweden — Filipinos are descended from an ancient species of human beings who lived during the last Ice Age, a new study finds. Researchers from Uppsala University in Sweden say Denisovans – or Denisova hominins – are an extinct subspecies who interbred with Neanderthals and Homo sapiens. The study reveals that the indigenous occupants of the Southeast Asian archipelago have the most Denisovan DNA in the world. Regarded as the aboriginal inhabitants, there are an estimated 15,000 Philippine Negritos. They live on several major islands including Luzon, Palawan, Panay, Negros, Cebu, and Mindanao.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Early Humans Were Sheltered From Worst Effects of Massive Volcanic Supereruption

A massive volcanic eruption in Indonesia about 74,000 years ago likely caused severe climate disruption in many areas of the globe, but early human populations were sheltered from the worst effects, suggests a new study published in the journal PNAS. “Ultimately, this will help to mitigate the environmental and societal...
Scienceamericanmilitarynews.com

890 million-years-old? Geologist may have discovered oldest animal fossils ever

890 million-years-old? Geologist may have discovered oldest animal fossils ever. A geologist in Canada may have discovered fossils of ancient sponges dating back 890 million years, making the potential discovery 350 million years older than the oldest undisputed sponge fossils. The fossilized structures found in rock samples potentially show sponges...
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

People in the Philippines have the most Denisovan DNA from our ancient human ancestors and NOT those from Papua New Guinea as previously thought, study finds

Modern-day people in the Philippines have the most Denisovan DNA in the world, a new study reveals. Researchers in Sweden have found that the Philippine Negrito ethnic group known as the Ayta Magbukon have the highest level of Denisovan ancestry today. The Ayta Magbukon people, who occupy the Philippines' Bataan...
ScienceInverse

DNA study reveals between humans and an ancient people

Denisovans are an elusive, ancient population. They may not have the same name recognition as Neanderthals, but knowing their history is tantamount to understanding where we come from, too. For years, the sole evidence we had of Denisovans was a single pinkie bone. Today, we have a few more remains...

Comments / 0

Community Policy