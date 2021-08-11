Potter, Randall counties report more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday
Officials with the city of Amarillo are now reporting that more than 2,000 individuals in Potter and Randall counties currently have COVID-19. The city's public health department is reporting an increase of 188 total COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties from Monday in Tuesday's COVID-19 report card, bringing the two counties' total to 37,110 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.www.amarillo.com
