Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Live Video of Mayor & Commission Work Session Online & on ACTV

Posted by 
Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tj7cJ_0bNdvZHo00

Video of the Mayor & Commission Work Session on August 10, 2021 will be available live on YouTube (or at www.accgov.com/videos) and broadcast live on ACTV Cable Channel 180 at 5:30 PM.

The video of the meeting will also be available on-demand online on YouTube and www.accgov.com/videos no later than two business days after the meeting and will be rebroadcast on ACTV at 6:00 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 3:00 PM on Sundays. For more information about ACTV, visit www.accgov.com/actv..

Watch all Mayor and Commissions meetings live and on demand at youtube.com/accgov..

Comments / 0

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia

14
Followers
284
Post
539
Views
ABOUT

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actv#Actv Cable Channel 180
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Politicsedinamn.gov

City Council Work Session

The City Council Work Session will begin at 5:30 p.m. People may attend in person or watch it streamed live on the City’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/EdinaTV. People also can listen in via telephone; see the meeting agenda for the phone number and access code.
Roane County, TNRoane County News

Still no date on joint work session

It could be Fall before the Roane County Board of Education and County Commission get together in a work session to discuss another building proposal. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account.
Flower Mound, TXflower-mound.com

Boards & Commissions Come & Go Info Session

Interested in serving on a Town board? Learn more by attending this come-and-go information session. Representatives (staff liaisons, board chairs and vice chairs, elected officials) will provide info and answer your questions.
Fort Lee, NJfortleenj.org

TONIGHT - Time Change for Next Mayor & Council Sessions

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the starting time for tonight's (Thursday 8/12) work session meeting of the Mayor and Council has been changed from 5pm to 4pm; and the regular session meeting has been changed from 7pm to 6pm. Agendas have been posted.
Acworth, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Acworth Board of Aldermen work session tomorrow

The Acworth Board of Aldermen will hold a work session tomorrow, Monday August 16, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the city council chambers at Acworth City Hall, 4415. A. Presentation of Police Department GACP State Recertification. B. Townhome Moratorium Update. C. City Manager Update. D. Executive...
Politicsrrnm.gov

Governing Body Work Session Mtg.

The Governing Body holds a regular work session meeting every other month, at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. At a work session meeting, no formal action is taken by the Governing Body. The meetings are streamed live and archived on the City's website and broadcast on the City’s Rio Vision government cable channel 56, which is available to Rio Rancho Sparklight subscribers.
Curry County, NMcurrycounty.org

Cannabis Work Session

The Board of County Commission will be holding a Work Session to work on and develop an Ordinance regulating the time, place and manner of cannabis sales, manufacture and consumption in the unincorporated areas of Curry County. The Work Session will take place at 417 Gidding, Commission Chambers, on Friday, August 6th at 9:30 AM.
Wake Forest, NCwakeforestgazette.com

A glance at the town board work session

Tuesday night the Wake Forest Town Board did not discuss two agenda items – a reimbursement agreement between the town and Endeavor Charter School and a contract with Freese and Nichols to analyze the existing stormwater infrastructure and develop a maintenance program and a utility fee – because there were no presentations for them, Town Clerk Deeda Harris said.
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

FS City Commission Meets in Special Session August 5

The Fort Scott City Commission will have a special meeting August 5, 2021, at 6:00 PM at City Hall, 123 S. Main, Fort Scott, Kansas. This meeting is open to the public. This meeting will also be made available via the City’s you tube channel at City of Fort Scott.
Politicsbaycitysentinel.com

"Historic Commission chair reminds mayor of its purpose" by: Jessica Shepard

Historic Commission chairman Michael George questioned Mayor Robert Nelson on removing the tree and fountain in front of City Hall during the commission’s regular meeting Aug. 2. “The tree was removed because it was destroying the roof and the roofing contractor wouldn’t guarantee any repairs if it stayed,” said Nelson.
Chino Hills, CAchinohills.org

Public Works Commission - CANCELLED

The Public Works Commission meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:00 pm. All public meetings are held in the Council Chambers, 14000 City Center Drive in Chino hills, unless otherwise noted. Notices of public meetings and their agendas are posted near the front entrance of City Hall, and are available online at www.chinohills.org/Agendas or by clicking on the Download Agenda link.
Wayne, NEwaynedailynews.com

Public Hearing For Public Works Funds, Budget Work Session Scheduled

WAYNE – With a second budget work session planned for Tuesday evening, Wayne City Council will begin their regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. From council chambers inside the City Hall, councilmembers will look to take action on a new Corporate Manager Application of Krystal M. Carter in connection with Casey’s Retail Company (Store 2738). Luke Virgil, Executive Director with Wayne Area Economic Development will then report to council on LB840 activity.
Technologyinsideradio.com

Quu Up The Visual: In-Vehicle ‘Billboards,’ Synched To Radio, Driving Value For Broadcasters.

Nearly 900 radio stations are in various phases of implementing technology that sends visual elements to vehicle dashboards, synchronized with radio commercials and programming. From plugging a Mother’s Day sale for Kohl’s to promoting an upcoming contest, these in-dash billboards are transforming radio into an experience that can be seen as well as heard, while increasing listener engagement and advertising recall.
Lancaster, PAabc27.com

Vibrant Living : Lancaster Recreation Commission

The Lancaster Recreation Commission puts a focus on seniors. The recreational center that brings exercise, friendship, and joy to their members. From yard games to art classes and an all senior symphony the Lancaster Recreation Commission is helping older Pennsylvanian’s stay vibrant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy