VCU Health will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System is raising its minimum wage from $12 to $15 as businesses are raising the salaries of low-end workers to fill open positions. About 1,700 employees and contract workers, around 10% of the total workforce, will receive the raise, which goes into effect in September. Among the workers who will receive raises are staffers who provide food and nutrition services, offer cleaning services and operate the valet service.richmond.com
