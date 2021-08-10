Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

VCU Health will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour

By Eric Kolenich
Richmond.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Commonwealth University Health System is raising its minimum wage from $12 to $15 as businesses are raising the salaries of low-end workers to fill open positions. About 1,700 employees and contract workers, around 10% of the total workforce, will receive the raise, which goes into effect in September. Among the workers who will receive raises are staffers who provide food and nutrition services, offer cleaning services and operate the valet service.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Living Wage#Vcu#Vcu Health#The Bon Secours#Hca#The General Assembly#Ziprecruiter#The Associated Press#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Mercy hospitals increasing starting wages to $15 per hour

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Mercy is increasing their starting wage for all staff members to $15 per hour raising 6,000 workers' pay. The hospital system says this is an $18 million additional annual commitment. “This decision is rooted in our values and promotes the common good for our co-workers and...
Bloomfield, CTNBC Connecticut

MetLife To Raise Employee Minimum Wage To $20

Metlife will be raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour for every employee, the company announced Thursday. The global insurance company will soon raise their minimum wage for its 360 people who currently are employed in the Bloomfield area, primarily at its customer service and operations center. ​​"We want...
EconomyHaverhill Gazette

Our View: Higher minimum wage is right for the times

Remember in those early days of the pandemic in 2020, once we were again allowed into grocery stores – wearing masks and only a few customers inside at a time?. Along with the appreciation we showed for nurses and doctors who kept our hospitals open and cared for the growing number of people sickened by the coronavirus, we came to understand how the “essential worker” label extended to the clerks restocking shelves and the cashiers in the checkout lines.
Watertown, NYbeckershospitalreview.com

New York health system boosts minimum wage amid 50% uptick in open positions

To support staffing, recruitment and retention efforts, Samaritan Health is raising current and starting wages, the Watertown, N.Y.-based health system said Aug. 18. Samaritan's minimum hourly wage has been raised to $15 for about 1,300 current employees and all new hires, a standard that increases current and starting wages by 19 percent, the organization said. An additional compensating wage differential will be offered to those working the evening and night shifts. The wage increases do not consider merit-based wage increases, for which employees still are eligible.
Advocacysomerset106.com

St. Joseph Announces $15 Minimum Wage Across The Board For Hourly Workers

CHI Saint Joseph Health, including Saint Joseph London and the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group, has implemented a $15/hour minimum starting wage for all full-time, part-time and temporary employees starting this month. The move is a more than $3 million investment across the board. John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London said in a news release this increase to their minimum wage recognizes the critical role all of their employees play in caring for their patients. He said they value the contributions of each and every person who impacts the lives of their patients. CHI Saint Joseph Health is the first health care provider in the London area to offer the $15/hour minimum wage. The increased wage will apply to all hourly employees in hospitals and physician practices owned by the system in Lexington, Bardstown, Berea, London, Mount Sterling and Nicholasville.
Economytucson.com

Letter: Minimum wage

Forty five years ago I lived in a small mining town in New Mexico. There were three main mining companies. One mining company would get a raise and prices would go up in town. The second mining company would then get a raise and prices would go up again in town. The third mining company would get a raise and prices would go up again in town.
CollegesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Morgan State University Approves $15 Minimum Wage For Hourly Employees

Morgan State University (MSU) announced changes to its employee wages, including implementing a $15 minimum wage for hourly workers. The changes, which went into effect earlier this month, will also convert contract employees to full-time wages with benefits. The university will also increase the adjunct faculty pay to attract and retain high-quality instructors for courses at all levels.
Economywkmi.com

Increased Minimum Pay Just One Benefit at Greenleaf Hospitality Group

Greenleaf Hospitality Group believes in supporting and promoting a talent-driven team, so it recently updated its minimum pay rates so tipped employees are paid $7 an hour and non-tipped employees are paid $14 an hour. They are seeking employees with energy, motivation, curiosity and a collaborative spirit. They offer full-time...
Richmond, VANBC12

Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unemployment benefits funded through federal COVID-19 funds will end Sept. 4, according to the Virginia Unemployment Commission. The VEC says it has already started notifying customers about the end to the federal programs, which were funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act of 2020. Benefits were later extended through the Continued Assistance Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
LifestyleABC 4

Popular ski resort raises minimum wage to $15 per hour

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – One of Utah’s most popular ski and snowboarding destinations, Solitude Mountain Resort, will be bumping up their paychecks to almost all company employees. The ski resort will be raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour starting August 14. This applies to all positions...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Atlas Restaurant Group Raises Minimum Wage To $15.00 Per Hour

Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Restaurant Group today announced plans to raise the minimum wage to $15.00 per hour for all employees nationwide. The increase, which will be implemented next month, September 2021, will impact nearly 30% of the company's 1,200 employees across Maryland, Texas, and Florida. The...
EducationKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

VCU Health to require COVID vaccinations

Faced with mounting evidence of the threat posed by the COVID-19 delta variant, and reviewing feedback from thousands of team members, VCU Health has decided to require COVID-19 vaccination for all VCU Health System team members and contractors, with few exceptions. The decision aligns the university and its health system...

Comments / 0

Community Policy