Twin Falls, ID

Pilot Program for Magic Valley Food Innovation Center Begins in Fall

By Benito Baeza
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 4 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A pilot program to help grow food and agricultural entrepreneurship will begin this fall in the Magic Valley. Southern Idaho Economic Development and Region IV Development announced the beginning of a national food innovation center, based in the Magic Valley, aimed at tapping into local expertise to help attract entrepreneurs and startups in the region and across Idaho. An independent study done by KRNLS and Plaka and Associates, found downtown Twin Falls would be suitable spot for the innovation center.

