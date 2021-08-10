Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billy Currington Surprises Fans With a New, Synth-Pop Leaning Album Called ‘Intuition’

By Carena Liptak
Posted by 
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Without fanfare or advanced warning, Billy Currington dropped his seventh studio project, Intuition, on Friday (Aug. 6). The album is the first full-length project Currington has released in six years, following his June 2015 record, Summer Forever. That project included a number of straight-ahead country tracks, like the No. 1 hits "Do I Make You Wanna" and "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To." Even so, Currington has often shown a penchant for stylistic experimentation, particularly in recent years: In 2019, his "Details" marked an inventive turn into country-leaning soul, for example.

khak.com

Comments / 0

98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Currington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intuition#Synth Pop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicCMT

WATCH: Ronnie Dunn Sings “Neon Moon” at Bobby Bones’ Wedding

Radio and television personality Bobby Bones just celebrated a recent wedding. His new wife, Caitlin Parker, shared footage of a touching moment from the proceedings where star performer Ronnie Dunn — of Brooks & Dunn fame — sang his 1992-released Billboard Hot Country Songs chart No. 1 single, “Neon Moon.” The song, famously a story of a brokenhearted man at a bar spending “most every night beneath the light of a neon moon,” was a non-traditional, yet still sentimental, choice for the pair.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

'If I Didn't Love You': Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Share Their First In-Studio Collaboration

Though Carrie Underwood quenched curiosity on social media about Jason Aldean's mystery duet partner with one emoji, anticipation remained high for two country music superstars' first in-studio collaboration. "If I Didn't Love You," a song about the feelings and habits that sometimes persist after a painful breakup, arrived on Friday morning (July 23) and lived up to the hype that comes when two perennial Entertainer of the Year hopefuls join forces.
Musicfloydct.com

Ed Sheeran's new album will 'surprise and comfort' people

Ed Sheeran's new album will both "surprise and comfort" people. The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker recently returned to music after a hiatus and his manager Stuart Camp has vowed that his new collection of tracks will be "sonically adventurous". Speaking about the LP, he said: "It’ll both surprise and comfort people....
MusicCMT

LISTEN: Carrie Underwood Expands ‘My Gift’ Album With Three New Tracks

Carrie Underwood is expanding her 2020 holiday album My Gift, with the upcoming Special Edition version that will contain three additional tracks. The upcoming project includes the original track “Favorite Time of the Year,” which was previously released exclusively as part of an Amazon Original and included in Ring’s 2020 Doorbell Season holiday campaign. Penned by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey and Chris DeStefano, the song was also the opening number for Underwood’s HBO Max Original, “My Gift: A Christmas Special with Carrie Underwood.”
Musicthisis50.com

LilTonyRose Is An Artist To Watch Out For Following His New Project “The Rap Therapist”

Music has long been a form of art that many use as a medium to get their feelings and or thoughts off their chest. It gives many with a quiet voice, the opportunity to have a voice that is understood, and that’s ultimately what got the rising artist LilTonyRose to start making music. LilTonyRose began his musical journey back in 2018 and hasn’t looked back since. At the tail of June, the creative released his latest full-length album, “The Rap Therapist.”
Rock MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

Musicians Reacting to Nu Metal

Some people love it, others hate it, but everyone has an opinion when it comes to nu metal. Here’s a compilation of rock and metal artists reacting to the polarizing genre. Who gave love to nu metal during its hay-day? You may be surprised to learn that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was extremely supportive of hip-hip and metal fusing together. “I think it’s fantastic,” Corgan told MTV two decades ago. “I think the more people are cross-pollenating between different musical styles… it not only has musical implications but it has cultural ones as well.”
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

Review: Billie Eilish remains brilliant with sophomore album

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish (Darkroom/Interscope Records) Billie Eilish seems to be in a good place on her sophomore album. “I’m happier than ever,” she sings on the first song. But there’s a tear running down her cheek on the cover. And before the collection is done, she returns to the phrase “I’m happier than ever” but qualifies it with “When I’m away from you.” So it’s complicated.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Scotty McCreery Releases New Single Inspired By His Wife

Scotty McCreery has released a new single called “Why You Gotta Be Like That,” along with a special visualizer video. He co-wrote the song, which will be included on his upcoming album. Scotty said, “My wife Gabi and I had a date night the evening before I wrote ‘Why You...
Musicwbwn.com

Kenny Chesney says “Knowing You” Reminds Him of Classic Country Songs

Kenny Chesney is climbing the charts with his latest single titled “Knowing You.” It’s a song that he says reminds him of classic country songs. The song was penned by Adam James, Brett James and Kat Higgins. Kenny shares that when he first heard the song it reminded him of the songs that got him excited about country music as a kid.
Musiccodelist.biz

New Releases of the Week: New albums by Billie Eilish, Torres, Kolektif Istanbul and Erasure | Night mix | Bavaria 2 | radio

KOLEKTIF INSTANBUL – Kismet (Trikont) Founded almost 20 years ago by a Frenchman, the Turkish collective Istanbul has long been a stable factor in the global folk-pop world. On the one hand, they humorously cover Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite, but on the other hand, they sometimes sound highly traditional or like psychedelic folk from the 70s. Bands like Altin Gün are a bit further along. (7 out of 10 points)
Musicwbwn.com

Parmalee Made Their New Album, For You – For the Fans!

Parmalee‘s new album, featuring their number-one hit “Just The Way” is available now!. The guys shared, “Our new album For You is out now!! We made this record FOR YOU, the fans. We have been working on this record for a couple of years and there isn’t a better feeling than being able to finally share it with you all! THANK YOU for all of the love and support!!”
MusicSoompi

Dreamcatcher Talks About Their Latest Comeback Concept, Introduces Songs On Their Album, And More

On July 30, Dreamcatcher held an online showcase for their new special mini album “Summer Holiday.”. This is Dreamcatcher’s first comeback in six months after concluding their “Dystopia” album series with “Dystopia: Road to Utopia” in January. Handong said, “After six months, Dreamcatcher has returned with a summer vibe. We’ll be showing good performances, so please look forward it. Apart from the title track, all the b-side tracks are good too, so please listen to them as well!”
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Joe Bonamassa’s New Cinematic “Notches” Music Video

Taken from his long-awaited album set for release later this year, Joe Bonamassa’s new single “Notches” was co-written with Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and features an absorbing music video directed by Paul van Kan. Inspired by Bonamassa’s long and sometimes arduous journey within the music industry, fans will very soon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy