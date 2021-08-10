Public Submission Forms for TSPLOST 2023 Potential Project Requests Due by Sun., Aug. 15

A project request form for public organizations and individuals to submit potential projects for consideration as part of a possible Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) 2023 program for Athens-Clarke County is available online at www.accgov.com/tsplost. An instructional video to explain the project request form is also available online.

Project request forms are due from the public no later than August 15, 2021. Projects proposed by Athens-Clarke County Unified Government (ACCGov) departments were submitted by July 28, 2021. It is highly recommended that interested parties submit request forms as early as possible once they are complete to allow time for staff review and follow up requests for any needed additional information. Projects will be reviewed in the order that they are received. Potential TSPLOST projects can be very complicated and require detailed information, particularly for cost projections.

In most cases, individuals interested in submitting a project for consideration should work with an organization or agency or contact the appropriate ACCGov department for assistance. Departments may also be aware of similar project requests from other groups or individuals.

The following are ACCGov department contacts who should be contacted with any questions:

Airport related projects - Athens-Ben Epps Airport (706-613-3420) – Mike Mathews, Director

Bus related projects – Transit Department (706-613-3432) – Pat Hale, Interim Director

Greenways or Rail to Trails related projects - Leisure Services Department (706-613-3800) – Kent Kilpatrick, Director

Road, street, bridge, stormwater, sidewalk, and bicycle related projects (other than greenways or rail to trails) - Transportation & Public Works Department (706-613-3440) – Stephen Bailey, Interim Director

Georgia law allows local communities to use TSPLOST proceeds for transportation-related purposes, if approved by voters in a referendum. The first TSPLOST for Athens-Clarke County, TSPLOST 2018, was a 1% sales tax approved by voters in November 2017. Collections began on April 1, 2018 and are scheduled to end in late 2022 or early 2023 after collecting an estimated $109.5 million for 19 projects.

The TSPLOST 2023 Advisory Committee is a group of 22 residents appointed by the Mayor and Commission. The committee is responsible for recommending a list of candidate projects for adoption by the Mayor and Commission. Athens-Clarke County residents will vote on May 24, 2022 on the program and the final list of projects approved by the Mayor and Commission.

If voters approve a TSPLOST 2023 program on May 24, 2022, TSPLOST sales tax collection will continue uninterrupted at the expiration of the current TSPLOST 2018 collections. The local sales tax rate of 8% would not increase as a result of the TSPLOST 2023 program.

The TSPLOST website at www.accgov.com/tsplost contains a link to the projection submission form, a calendar of upcoming TSPLOST meetings and deadlines, and other information related to the potential TSPLOST 2023 program and the current TSPLOST 2018 program. The SPLOST/TSPLOST Program Management Office, which oversees the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and TSPLOST programs for Athens-Clarke County, is coordinating the TSPLOST 2023 process.

For more information about the TSPLOST 2023 project submission process, contact SPLOST and TSPLOST Program Administrator Keith Sanders at 706-613-3025 or tsplost@accgov.com.