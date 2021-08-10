Kent Commons, Library will serve as cooling centers this Thursday & Friday

Two cooling center locations will be available for the upcoming heat wave expected to hit Kent later this week:

Kent Commons Community Center (525 4th Ave N.): Thursday & Friday, Noon – 5 p.m.

Kent Public Library *212 2nd Ave N.): Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Impactful heat is expected Thursday and Friday, with moderate to high risks of heat-related illness and increasing fire danger.

Here are some tips to stay cool and stay safe: 👇

🧊 Go to a cooling center if you need to

💧 Stay hydrated even if you aren’t thirsty

👕 Wear loose, light clothing

🐕 Check on kids and pets

🚗 Don’t leave kids/pets in your car

🌡️ Watch for signs of heat stress

☀️ Shut windows/blinds during the day

🕶️ Use sun protection outside

Other options may include the Woodmont Public Library, Kent Panther Lake Library and the Covington Library, all open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.