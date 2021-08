Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman announced that the Red Wings will return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City for the team's training camp, as well as for the NHL Prospect Tournament. The Wings hit the ice the morning of Thurs., Sept. 23, and continue daily through Tues., Sept. 28. The NHL Prospect Tournament will run from Thurs., Sept. 16 to Mon., Sept. 20, and will also include the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs. Advance tickets for all events will be available at www.centreice.org/drwtickets and also be sold first-come, first-served at the arena the day of each event.