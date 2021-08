More and more small-to-medium size enterprises and manufacturing facilities are adopting industrial vending solutions for their cost-savings benefits. Accordingly, Grand View Research predicts that the industrial vending market will exceed $4.6 billion by 2027. This suggests that those companies reluctant to embrace vending as a value-added offer for their customers will likely be left behind by the competition. What’s more, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has led companies to place a stronger emphasis on employee safety, making the PPE market among the fastest-growing product segments in distribution.