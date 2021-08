New parents in Japan are sending bags of rice – that weigh as much as the newborn — to relatives who can’t visit the infant due to the pandemic.The phenomenon of “Dakigokochi” — which means rice-filled bags shaped like a bundled baby and printed with the newborn’s face and name — is increasingly finding favour among new Japanese parents amid restrictions of the pandemic.The rice bags weigh the same as the newborn baby and come wrapped in a blanket with the picture of the infant on the cover of the rice bag.The Guardian reported that the price of each bag...