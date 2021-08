The FIFA 21 player count has grown by 6 million players in the last few months as Electronic Arts shows stronger growth in live services over the sale of full games. FIFA 21 has been pretty popular ever since it launched late last year, but it's still managing to show a fair amount of growth in recent months. What's more surprising, though, is that EA as a whole is bringing in much more money from live services than it is from the sale of full games — and that's despite the success of retail releases such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition.