Centre County, PA

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ag Progress Days

By Administrator
therecord-online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNSYLVANIA FURNACE, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined Tuesdayby state Sen. Jake Corman (R-Centre) and Rep. Emily Kinkead (D-Allegheny) during a visit to a free vaccine clinic hosted by the Department of Health at Ag Progress Days in Centre County, Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural exposition, and encouraged rural Pennsylvanians to take advantage of similar opportunities occurring around the state.

