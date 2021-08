OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Thursday's close, December corn is trading up 18 1/2 cents, November soybeans are up 4 3/4 cents. September KC wheat is up 29 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 28 1/2 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 20 3/4 cents. The September Dow Jones futures is trading down 46.3 points and the U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.03. December gold is trading down $0.80 and September crude oil is trading down $0.06 per barrel. Soybean futures have given up most of the earlier gains with neutral to bearish soybean data released today, while wheat and corn futures have seen gains pared but still holding significant gains on bullish data. HRW has reached a fresh contract high with global ending stocks of wheat estimated at the lowest level in five years.