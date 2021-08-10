Catonsville senior living community evacuated for a chlorine spill
A Catonsville senior living community was evacuated Tuesday afternoon for a chlorine spill, fire department officials said.
Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said the agency was called around 2:20 p.m. to the Charlestown Senior Living Community at 715 Maiden Choice Lane.
Hazmat units are working to clean up a chlorine spill, the spokeswoman said. The building was evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.
It is unclear what caused the chlorine to spill or how large the spill was.
