Catonsville senior living community evacuated for a chlorine spill

Charlestown sits high on a hill, overlooking Catonsville and Baltimore. Sun staff photo

A Catonsville senior living community was evacuated Tuesday afternoon for a chlorine spill, fire department officials said.

Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said the agency was called around 2:20 p.m. to the Charlestown Senior Living Community at 715 Maiden Choice Lane.

Hazmat units are working to clean up a chlorine spill, the spokeswoman said. The building was evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

It is unclear what caused the chlorine to spill or how large the spill was.