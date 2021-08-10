Paradise Valley PD launches new customer, police relations service
The Paradise Valley Police Department is using a new wireless method to gather feedback following interactions with officers. “It’s important for our department to provide the opportunity for citizens to voice their concerns,” said Chief of Police, Peter Wingert. “The new service will provide insight into areas where improvements can be made, and by understanding these needs, help enhance police relations and the delivery of our services.”www.yourvalley.net
