It’s said that each year monarch butterflies fly as far north as southern Canada. I’m just happy that some made it to Michigan... Not one to complain too much about summertime heat, I have to admit that the humid doldrums that set in over us for most of the last month-and-a-half has had me down a little. For that reason alone, I was optimistic last week that my funk would be blown away by a fresh Lake Michigan breeze.