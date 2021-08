The NOAA Central Region Climate Services division presented a special drought situation and outlook webinar in early August. Dr. Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, Iowa was the presenter. Highlights of the webinar included the August outlook, and a continuation of the overall pattern of the 2021 crop season is expected. No major changes are expected. August is showing a warmer trend across the entire central U.S. Precipitation remains drier in the outlook for western areas (west of the Mississippi River). Eastern areas have heavier precipitation and better conditions overall. A notable feature is that forecasts call for drought to expand into the Central Plains during August. Crop conditions are likely to reflect this difference -- generally better east and worse west.