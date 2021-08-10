Worthington Police Department mourns loss of K-9 Mack

WORTHINGTON — A Worthington Police Department K-9 completed his end of watch last week after a brief bout with cancer. Mack, a fierce-looking but friendly German Shepherd, had to be euthanized in the early part of his shift on Aug. 2, less than two months after his spleen was removed during emergency surgery, according to his handler, Mark Riley. The two had worked side by side for the past seven and a half years, and Mack’s death is a loss felt not only by his handler’s family, but by his law enforcement family.