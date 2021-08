Marshall is the early favorite to become the Panthers' No. 3 wide receiver, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports. Marshall sat out most of Carolina's offseason activities to ensure he'd be healthy for training camp, and the rookie second-rounder has proceeded to hit the ground running. Already familiar with coordinator Joe Brady's scheme from their time at LSU, Marshall has also impressed with his hands in practice, where head coach Matt Rhule said, "We're trying to force-feed Terrace and bring him along as fast as we can." Given that admission, it seems likely Marshall will be the Panthers' third-choice wideout behind DJ Moore and Robby Anderson before long, making him a higher priority than veteran signing David Moore.