Newport, RI

OPINION/LETTER: Increase speed limits on Newport, Jamestown bridges

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the Aug. 5 article “Speed limit rarely followed on local bridges,” I believe that a critical issue that needs to be raised is why are the speed limits on both bridges so low? Both the Newport and Jamestown bridges have center abutments, two lanes in each direction, and no merging traffic. The speed limits should be raised to 55 per hour on both bridges. Placing speed cameras on the bridges is not a solution, only a money grab, the speed limits are to low for the conditions.

