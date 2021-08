Team USA celebrates Gold Cup title.Image: Getty Images. You’ll have to excuse me, as I’m writing this Mourning After while giggling incessantly. The U.S. Men’s National C team, B- at best, beat a close-to-full-strength Mexico squad in the Gold Cup Final, 1-0. It was a tournament that manager Gregg Berhalter was using as a laboratory to find out who could just get on the bench for the World Cup qualifiers starting in September. An exit in the semifinals wouldn’t have been out of left field (and the U.S could have easily lost to Qatar in the semis, but whatever).