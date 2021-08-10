When it comes to paying comic book writers, Marvel is the real villain

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. - If you ever wondered how it is possible that Tom Cruise has never starred in any superhero movies before, I am sure it is not for a lack of trying. The 59-year-old, Oscar-nominated action star has actually crossed the comic book movie star threshold a couple times (Oblivion is based on director Joseph Kosinski’s unpublished graphic novel and the manga All You Need Is Kill inspired Edge of Tomorrow), Ethan Hunt from the Mission: Impossible movies is pretty much a superhero without a colorful uniform, and he has been considered for a role in both the Marvel movies and the DC movies a few times in the past. Because we certainly would be interested to see Cruise play a superhero sooner than later, we have a few Marvel characters for him to play in mind, including one who has at least one thing in common with one of his more popular characters.