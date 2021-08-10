Law enforcement find loaded gun on Auburn man during search warrant
A loaded weapon was found on an Auburn man who was stopped as part of a search warrant Tuesday morning, the Auburn Police Department said. A search warrant was executed on Austin C. Coff, 22, of 236 Woodlawn Ave., at 9 a.m., a news release from the APD said. The release said the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and APD, with the help of the New York State National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation into Coff.auburnpub.com
