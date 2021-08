In what could be one of the largest cryptocurrecny heists ever, hackers have stolen virtual currencies worth $600 million.Poly Network, a site which makes blockchains work together, said hackers had exploited a vulnerability in its system and took thousands of digital tokens from it.Blockchains are ledgers of financial activities on various cryptocurrencies are based, and each type of the virtual currency such as Ether and Bitcoin has its own blockchain.The Poly Network blockchain site allows users to move tokens linked to one of these ledgers to a different network, making them work together.“The amount of money you have hacked is...