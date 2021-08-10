The 10 sports franchises with the worlds-highest payrolls

Some news, notes and observations on current happenings in the wide, wide world of sports. It’s amazing how fickle some Milwaukee Bucks fans are. A little over two weeks removed from winning the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years, and you’d think the world ended with the loss of P.J. Tucker to free agency. Fans felt the the Deer District suddenly turned into the Glue Factory. Really? P.J. Tucker? He’s 36 years old, averaged 4.2 points per game in the playoffs, shot only 32% from beyond the arc—which was supposed to be his specialty—and whined after every foul he committed. I’m not saying he didn’t play an important role in the championship run, but remember, he doesn’t even start if Donte DiVincenzo doesn’t get hurt, and he was far less valuable in the playoffs than Pat Connaughton or Bobby Portis, both of whom are back next season. Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, DiVincenzo, Connaughton and Portis, along with Jordan Nwora, Rodney Hood and some big bruiser named Sandro Mamukelashvili give the Bucks a solid roster for next season, and don’t be surprised if one more free agent comes on board.