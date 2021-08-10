WeWork, Saks Fifth Avenue to open luxury office space in retail stores
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) —The owners of Saks Fifth Avenue are converting retail space into co-working stations in collaboration with WeWork, the company announced Tuesday. Hudson’s Bay Company plans to launch five new workspaces beginning next month within the New York City area. The joint venture, known as “SaksWorks,” comes as pandemic-induced remote work remains widespread and while brick-and-mortar retail continues to struggle.www.audacy.com
