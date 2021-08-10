Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Hamilton, McMinn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradley; Hamilton; McMinn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bradley, southwestern Meigs, southwestern McMinn and east central Hamilton Counties through 445 PM EDT At 401 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lakesite, or 12 miles northeast of Chattanooga, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Soddy-Daisy, Lakesite, Charleston, Harrison, East Cleveland, South Cleveland, Wildwood Lake and Calhoun. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH