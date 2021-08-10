Cancel
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Elotes Come to Town for MLB’s Field of Dreams Game

By Ashok Selvam
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Chicago White Sox prepare for next week’s Field of Dreams game — an event inspired by the Kevin Costner movie and played in an Iowa cornfield — Major League Baseball has called upon a local restaurant to get fans pumped for the game. Starting today and through Thursday, Antique Taco — which is about to celebrate five years in Bridgeport — is offering a special meal package complete with a commemorative metal lunchbox. The meals are only available in Bridgeport (sorry, Wicker Park).

