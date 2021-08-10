Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Elotes Come to Town for MLB’s Field of Dreams Game

No sport is more steeped in nostalgia than baseball, and no movie is more tied to baseball's nostalgia than "Field of Dreams." The 1989 Kevin Costner classic placed baseball on a mythical pedestal, examining fatherhood, dreams and hero worship in an Iowa cornfield turned ballpark. And it was that exact cornfield that MLB revisited 32 years later, trying to bring that mythos to one of its own games. For the most part, the league stuck the landing, even if it did provide the people who habitually roll their eyes at the movie plenty more material to mock.