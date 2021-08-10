Norwalk reinstates indoor mask mandate
NORWALK — Beginning Friday, masks will be required indoors across the city, regardless of vaccination status. Announced Tuesday, the return of the city’s mask mandate is an executive order from Norwalk’s Mayor Harry Rilling and applies to all public places including bars, restaurants, movie theaters, stores and gyms, according to a city statement. The mandate will be enforced by city olice and health department workers.www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com
