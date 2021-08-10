Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Germany to provide $35 billion in aid for flood-hit regions

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KHoU_0bNdmqv000
1 of 2

BERLIN (AP) — The German government agreed Tuesday to provide 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to help rebuild regions hit by devastating floods last month.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany’s 16 states approved the state flood aid package, which still needs parliament’s endorsement.

“This is significantly more than we had for previous floods,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.

A United Nations science panel released a report this week predicting that such extreme weather events will become more frequent as the planet heats up further.

The cost of the German aid package — agreed just weeks before the country’s national election on Sept. 26 — will be shared more or less evenly by the federal government and states, with the latter’s payments spread over 30 years.

The two sides also agreed to establish a nationwide siren network and introduce a system that will allow authorities to send push messages to people’s cellphones to warn them of possible disasters. Prosecutors are investigating whether officials failed to adequately alert residents on the night of the floods.

The government will also examine the possibility of introducing a compulsory insurance for floods and other weather-related damages.

___

This story has been corrected to give the right amount of aid provided by the German government to rebuild flood-hit areas. It is 30 billion euros, not 58 billion euros.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

537K+
Followers
300K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Climate Change#Ap#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Two additional diplomats hit by Havana Syndrome in Germany

At least two Berlin-based US diplomats have gone in for medical treatment after experiencing symptoms associated with the “Havana Syndrome”, according to new reporting from The Wall Street Journal. The diplomats’ work reportedly touched on issues concerning Russia, including cyber security and gas exports, according to the Journal. Russia has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy