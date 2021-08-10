Police search for missing Van Buren woman

The Van Buren Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old Van Buren woman.

According to police, Kacee Lynn Clayton was last seen on Sunday (Aug. 1).

Clayton is 5'3" and weighs about 115 pounds. Her hair is brown and usually kept as it is in the photo below, according to police.

Her last known whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information may choose to remain anonymous. You can contact Detective Jay Baker at 479-471-5081 or the Van Buren Police Department at 479-474-1234 if you have any information.