NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon Mourns Death of Legendary Announcer Bob Jenkins in Moving Tribute

Beyond the Bricks returns with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, and the guys look back on the life and career of Bob Jenkins, who passed away Monday at the age of 73. We play the tribute put together by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and listen to some of his iconic calls from IMS, on both radio and television. Bob’s successor on the IMS Radio Network Mike King calls in to talk about Bob’s reverence for the Indy 500 and how humble the Hall of Famer was. The current “Voice of the 500” Mark Jaynes joins Beyond the Bricks to continue to celebrate his close friend and colleague. Finally, two-time Indianapolis 500 runner-up and former TV broadcast partner Scott Goodyear joins the show to talk about how fortunate he felt to be able to work with the one and only Bob Jenkins.