What We Learned as Buckeyes assess all offensive line options

By Spencer Holbrook about 5 hours
COLUMBUS — Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa has an incredible problem. It’s a dilemma every offensive line coach in the country would love to be tasked with solving: How can Ohio State get so many talented players on the field at once? And: Who are the best five offensive linemen in a room that has 10 capable options?

